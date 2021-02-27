Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives. See pics
- Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, shared another stunning picture of herself. See it here.
Actor Shilpa Shetty is the latest Bollywood celebrity to head to Maldives for a vacation. The actor is at a resort called Seaside Finolhu.
Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared gorgeous picture of herself and wrote: "Mornings like this." It shows her posing by the rich blue sea stretching endlessly behind her. She is wearing a dark blue asymmetrical long dress with a slit in front. Just her face is lit by morning rays of the sun.
She has been posting liberally from the island nation. Shilpa announced her arrival at the tropical paradise with a post in which she is seen wearing a robe. Written on it is the word 'rockstar'. "Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!," she wrote as caption.
She also shared a video as they went dolphin-spotting. In it, Shilpa and her friends shout in excitement as they spot several dolphins right next to their speed boat. Her husband Raj Kundra, too, makes an entry in the video.
She shared another picture of herself seated on a white sand beach in a leopard print bikini. It's remarkable how she has been able to defy age. The picture will remind you on Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali from her Main Khiladi Tu Anadi days.
Shilpa later shared a boomerang video in the same outfit with the hit song Shut Up and Bounce from Dostana, featuring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and her, playing in the background.
A look at her Instagram page will tell all how seriously she takes her fitness. There are any number of pictures and videos of her doing yoga asanas and sharing healthy and clean diet habits. Some time back, she had also launched a health app to advice fans and followers on good food habits.
