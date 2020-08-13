Charu Asopa on troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen: ‘I am asking God, ab aage kya?’

tv

Television actor Charu Asopa has been in the news for her marriage with model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen, which hit choppy waters just before their first anniversary in June this year. The two of them are living separately; while Rajeev is in Delhi, Charu is staying alone in Mumbai.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Charu said that her issues with Rajeev have not yet been resolved and she is ‘waiting for God’s directions’. She said, “Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya (what next)?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions.” When asked if they had decided on anything yet, she replied in the negative.

Rajeev tied the knot with Charu in Goa on June 7 last year. According to reports, he moved out of their house in May, following a fight with her. However, he has denied the claims. They have also deleted all their pictures together from Instagram.

In an earlier interview, Rajeev said that someone close to Charu is ‘brainwashing’ her against him as she is a ‘simple and innocent girl’. She hit back saying that she has always made her own decisions and questioned why he left her alone in Mumbai during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charu has acted in shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev, meanwhile, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the thriller Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?, directed by Vishal Mishra. “I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. I’m lucky to have Vishal sir as my director, who’s been guiding me really well through the preparations,” he said in a statement.

The film is expected to go on floors by September-October this year and is eyeing a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2021.

