Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen split again after she alleges he hit her, he denies the claim

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are planning to go ahead with their divorce, as per a new report. The actors had decided to give their marriage a second chance for the sake of daughter Ziana Sen after announcing their divorce earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Charu said Rajeev had abused her during their marriage, and went off the grid when the family needed him. She added she regretted her decision to give their marriage another chance and would restart the divorce proceedings soon. Rajeev, too, has reacted to her allegations. Also read: Charu Asopa reacts to people calling her, Rajeev Sen's divorce a publicity stunt

Charu and Rajeev, who is the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, married in 2019, and announced their separation this year. After appearing on each other’s social media feeds in recent posts and giving their relationship a second chance, the couple is at loggerheads again. Recently, Rajeev reportedly blocked Charu on Instagram, while she deleted all his pictures from her social media.

Charu Asopa told The Times of India in a new interview, “It (decision to reconcile) was the biggest mistake. Aur dirty hota jaayega agar yeh shaadi aur drag hui toh (if this marriage continues, things will get dirtier). It will get unbearably toxic for Ziana. When I disclosed his ways to my family, they told me that I was taking the right step by parting ways. I have already got a house for rent. I will go straight there, when I return to Mumbai. I will initiate divorce proceedings and hope he agrees to it without causing more trouble. Like previously, I haven’t asked for alimony. I don’t want to drag this marriage anymore. I have already wasted three-and-a-half years.”

Explaining their marriage and what prompted her to take the call, Charu said, that her and Rajeev were constantly fighting ever since they married. She said he would vanish for weeks or months following every altercation and block her from all modes of communication so that she could not reach him or know his whereabouts. “Days before the (Covid-19) lockdown, he left me for three months. I was alone during that time. The final straw was when he left home and stayed in a hotel for two days. I realised that he is 45 and I can’t change him. We have had a lot of issues, but I was hoping for them to get resolved for the sake of our daughter Ziana. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen… Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove.”

In the same report, Rajeev reacted to Charu’s allegations. He said the two should focus on their child’s recovery from dengue ‘rather than talking to the media about marital problems’. He also called Charu’s allegations of not being their for Ziana ‘utter rubbish’. He said many a times Charu left Mumbai with their daughter without even telling him. Rajeev added that both him and Charu were ‘equally responsible’ for making their marriage reach divorce. He added that even though Charu ‘did not want any alimony’, he wanted to he provide for his daughter ‘financially’ and support ‘her education in every way possible’.

