Charu Asopa reacts to people calling her, Rajeev Sen's divorce a publicity stunt: 'Think before saying anything'

Actor Charu Asopa has broken her silence on her reconciliation with husband Rajeev Sen after both of them had said they were heading for a divorce numerous times. Charu and Rajeev reconciled earlier this month, the actor had shared in a social media post. In a new vlog, Charu spoke about their decision to get back together as well as the claims that their separation was a ‘publicity stunt’. The couple shares a daughter, Ziana Sen. Also read: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite months after announcing divorce

In a vlog shared earlier this week, Charu spoke about her and Rajeev’s reconciliation, calling it divine intervention. "While I was in Bhilwara. I decided to return to Mumbai and start a fresh life with my daughter Ziana. The day before court proceedings, I and Rajeev sat and talked about our problems. Many issues were resolved during the discussion. Lord Ganesha wanted us to work on our marriage for Ziana's sake," she said.

Charu and Rajeev married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in November 2021. They separated soon after with Charu saying she wanted a divorce. Earlier this year, Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen’s brother, said he wanted to reconcile, but Charu was ‘hell-bent’ on getting a divorce. However, they did get back together earlier this month. Many online called their separation a ‘scripted drama’, and some said it was a ‘publicity stunt’ for reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Reacting to this, Charu said, “I am not giving any clarification. I don't know why you guys are calling it a publicity stunt? When we told our lawyers about our decision, they sent their wishes and extended support to us.” Charu captioned her vlog: “be kind; think before saying anything.”

Despite rumours, there is actually no confirmation if Charu or Rajeev are participating in Bigg Boss 16, which begins next month. In a recent interview, Rajeev said he had been approached for the popular reality show though.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON