Charu Asopa Sen announces pregnancy: I’m taking extra care, as going to the hospital even for normal check-up is very scary amid the pandemic

Actor Charu Asopa Sen is on cloud nine. She took to Instagram on Friday to share the news of her pregnancy, with her fans, and flaunted her baby bump, too.

With a lot of excitement, she tells us, “It’s an amazing feeling, I’m very overwhelmed. So many mental and physical changes come in the body, there’s something new every day.”

Recalling the day she got to know about the news first, she recounts, “I remember I was shivering in the bathroom, and couldn’t even come outside for 15-20 minutes. Then I told Rajeev (Sen, husband) and he was also confused and didn’t know how to express. It was late at night, we didn’t know if we should tell the family then or wait until morning. Then we video called everyone at 12:30am, I wish I’d have recorded their expressions. They all were so happy.”

Asked if she and Rajeev talk about whether the baby would be a boy or a girl and she chuckles, “Abhi tak aisa kuchh nahi socha. It will be a surprise, and we want to keep it that way.”

Currently in Bikaner, Rajasthan in her ‘maayka’, the actor is also excited that the baby is due in November, around her sister-in-law, actor Sushmita Sen’s birthday.

The pandemic though is making her take extra precautions, she admits.

“Even when I’ve to go to hospitals for a normal check up, it’s very scary, especially for pregnant women. My first trimester was such that the doctors had said if I got Covid then, there was no cure for it. Therefore, you’ve to be very careful. Even when I was coming to my maayka, I was careful all the way and wore a double mask,” shares Asopa.

She confesses to having a hard time eating when the pregnancy started. “People say you have cravings, but I was just discussing that with my mother that I didn’t have any such thing, before. The aroma of food would make me vomit. The last few weeks have been horrible, but things are beginning to settle now,” she sounds relieved.