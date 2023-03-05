Chase Stokes expresses his admiration for Kelsea Ballerini: ‘Absolutely, I’m her fan, who isn't?'

Chase Stokes, the popular actor from the Outer Banks, recently shared his deep admiration for his girlfriend, the singer Kelsea Ballerini. During a conversation, he gushed about his love for her and proudly declared himself to be her number one fan. He even went so far as to question anyone who has yet to become a fan of the talented artist. The conversation continued as the host discussed the couple's relationship and their bond, which made Chase blush with happiness. The host also referred to them as a ‘beautiful couple, ’to which Chase nodded in agreement. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in one of the interviews, he also affectionately referred to Kelsea as a ‘sweet girl,’ and revealed that they are currently enjoying their time together.

During his appearance on the Today show on Friday, Chase, discussed his romantic relationship with Kelsea Ballerini, aged 29. The topic came up when co-host Sheinelle Jones mentioned that Chase was set to perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live that weekend. She inquired if he was fond of the musical artist Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. To which he, responded, "Absolutely, I'm a fan," he said. "Who isn't a fan?"

During the show, Sheinelle informed the audience watching at home that Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini were dating, calling them a beautiful couple. Chase thanked her for the compliment. TODAY took to Twitter, and shared the clip on their official handle. Reacting to the interview, one of his fans commented, “The last part was cute.” Another fan wrote, “What an amazing guy, Putting it out there. Therapy is OKAY Got issues, things, question.....get HELP. IT IS OKAY. Chase definitely going places one magazine cover in the future for sure!” Other fan commented, “Not the pogs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Kelsea Ballerini shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she began dating Chase Stokes in December 2022. Ballerini had been married to fellow country star Morgan Evans for almost five years, but filed for divorce in August 2022, with their split being finalized in November of the same year. During the podcast episode, Ballerini also shared that she initiated contact with Stokes by sliding into his DMs on Instagram, despite not having seen his show, Outer Banks. She simply knew of him and decided to take the chance and reach out.

Chase Stokes is an American actor, best known for his lead role as John B in the popular Netflix series, Outer Banks. Born in Maryland in 1992, Stokes grew up in Florida and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. Kelsea Ballerini rose to fame in 2014 with her debut single Love Me Like You Mean It. In 2015, she released her debut album The First Time, which included hit singles such as Dibs, Peter Pan, and Yeah Boy. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}