Chhavi Mittal hits back as troll calls her ‘pretentious’, suggests she leaves children with 'servants' to make videos

Television actor Chhavi Mittal, known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini and Ek Chutki Aasman, hit back at an allegation that she left her children with house helps while making videos. She said that working mothers should not be judged or undermined.

Chhavi often posts videos on fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. On one such post, she got a comment, which read, “Where are you kids when you are making this video? Yeah may be with the servants !! Ms So not superwoman #pretentious.” She has two children - a son named Arham and a daughter named Areeza.

Sharing a screenshot of the comment on Instagram, Chhavi wrote, “This question came on ‘14 day detox diet’ video. Here’s my reply: I shot this video at 11pm in the night, after finishing all my office work, domestic work and after putting both kids to bed, when I got my ‘me’ time. It took me 15 minutes to shoot because I didn’t memorize or prepare anything, I just spoke from my heart. That was your answer.”

Chhavi explained that the reason she chose to respond to the comment in this manner was to make an important point: “But the reason to put this comment out here is to ask a question of my own. When will mothers stop putting other mothers down? When will we stop undermining and ‘judging’ working mothers?”

“For all mothers who are asked such questions implying, ‘just because you are working you are jeopardizing your child’s future’, remember, you are doing your best. You are teaching your little girl the importance of being independent, and you are teaching your little boy the importance of women’s independence. And for mothers who are trying to do something of their own while being at home, ditch the guilt, embrace your strength,” she added.

