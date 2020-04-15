This is not a vacation for me: Chhavi Mittal
A mother of two, actor Chhavi Mittal, who has her own online show, has her hands full during the ongoing lockdown.tv Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:40 IST
Being at home amid the lockdown may be a fun activity for many, but Chhavi Mittal has her hands full. The actor has been managing her household duties, looking after her two kids as well as working from home on ideas for her online comedy sketch show.
“We had shut our office even before the lockdown happened. Of course, everything has been put on the backburner as far as work is concerned at the moment and I’m at home. But it is not a vacation for me. In fact, the stuff around the house is still manageable, but the work part is tough because I have to use this time to come up with new ideas, so that when this whole crisis is over I have things ready to shoot,” shares Mittal.
The perks of having a bigger little one and a smaller little one. @areezahussein finds new ways of entertaining @arhamhussein and I must say both of them are so cute together! He's not clingy and Areeza loves to be hugged all the time.. yet Arham doesn't mind her picking him up pretty much the whole day and smothering him with love! Although both of them are really demanding, I frankly admit, this lockdown would've impossible without the company of these two. Don't feel left out @mohithussein ! You too! #familytime _______________ #family #love #familylove #siblings #siblinglove #chhavimittal #BeingWomanWithChhavi #whatsyoursecretwithchhavi #arham #brothersisterlove #brotherandsister #coronaviruslockdown #lockdown #quarantinelife
On how she is going about her household chores with her 10-month old son Arham and six-year-old daughter Areeza in tow, the actor reveals how she has been involving the latter as well.
“I include my daughter in everything. If I am cooking, I ask her to peel the garlic. When I work out, she looks after Arham,” she explains.
Even with all the concerns, Mittal is glad to have got this break as she has been enjoying being with her family, which also includes husband Mohit Hussein. “I was anyway thinking of taking a break for a while now. So this is good. But even during this time, I am making sure to be active for my fans and sharing videos and messages on my various social media handles,” she says.
For all those people who are beginning to lose it because of whatever reason... Monotony, boredom, being over worked, constantly attending to the kids, the lack of having anybody to talk to, not getting supplies, business crumbling down, arguments at home... I just want to tell you, this too shall pass. Stay strong, stay positive. Take 5 minutes out for yourself right now, leave the work, leave the kids, leave your phone. Find a corner in the house.. your balcony, your bathroom if nothing else.. and just think of yourself. Be with yourself. Love yourself. And remember.. you're doing better than the best you can. #loveyourself ________________ #staypositive #stayathome #bepositive #bestrong #staystrong #chhavimittal #BeingWomanWithChhavi #beingpositive #whatsyoursecretwithchhavi #coronavírus #lockdown #quarantinelife
And in the process, she is also making her fans aware of the situation. “It is important to stay at home even if your work is suffering. It is a small price to pay for the well being of the society,” she says.
Mittal says personally, the lockdown period so far has not posed to be a very big issue for her and her family. “This is a good time to form good habits with kids as well as oneself. We have been formulating a good routine involving the kids,” she adds.
