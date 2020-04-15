This is not a vacation for me: Chhavi Mittal

tv

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:40 IST

Being at home amid the lockdown may be a fun activity for many, but Chhavi Mittal has her hands full. The actor has been managing her household duties, looking after her two kids as well as working from home on ideas for her online comedy sketch show.

“We had shut our office even before the lockdown happened. Of course, everything has been put on the backburner as far as work is concerned at the moment and I’m at home. But it is not a vacation for me. In fact, the stuff around the house is still manageable, but the work part is tough because I have to use this time to come up with new ideas, so that when this whole crisis is over I have things ready to shoot,” shares Mittal.

On how she is going about her household chores with her 10-month old son Arham and six-year-old daughter Areeza in tow, the actor reveals how she has been involving the latter as well.

“I include my daughter in everything. If I am cooking, I ask her to peel the garlic. When I work out, she looks after Arham,” she explains.

Even with all the concerns, Mittal is glad to have got this break as she has been enjoying being with her family, which also includes husband Mohit Hussein. “I was anyway thinking of taking a break for a while now. So this is good. But even during this time, I am making sure to be active for my fans and sharing videos and messages on my various social media handles,” she says.

And in the process, she is also making her fans aware of the situation. “It is important to stay at home even if your work is suffering. It is a small price to pay for the well being of the society,” she says.

Mittal says personally, the lockdown period so far has not posed to be a very big issue for her and her family. “This is a good time to form good habits with kids as well as oneself. We have been formulating a good routine involving the kids,” she adds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.