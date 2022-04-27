Chhavi Mittal on her cancer surgery: My family sees my face and feels better

Chhavi Mittal is finally cancer free. She took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and wrote a lengthy post, following her surgery. While she refrained from giving the details, she wrote, “When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy. And then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free. The surgery lasted for six hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over.”

Talking to us, she further says that she is touched by the fact that many people said they were inspired by her. “I am just the way I am, I am just being myself and not somebody who feels negative emotions. I am generally somebody who is a very positive person in life, that’s the only side I am putting out. It is amazing that people are liking seeing that. Not everybody can face difficulties like I can. Even the people I meet in hospitals, the surgeons and nurses, I crack jokes with everybody,” she exclaims.

Adding that they get the jokes sometimes, and sometimes wonder what’s wrong with her as she’s chirpy fighting the dreaded C-word, she continues, “Everybody faces it, and the difficulties are only big as we make them. If your state of mind is sad, even the smallest of problems will see big. My family is worried and sad, but they look at my face and feel better, when I smile or crack silly jokes.”

Mittal is currently in the hospital, recuperating. A lot of her industry friends have been visiting her. “A lot of them reached out. I have so many messages. My hands are not working, one hand has been operated upon, one has IV, I am not moving them right now, but taking calls as much as I can. A lot of my friends came to visit me in the hospital, I allowed them sicne you can never have too many of them. Well wishers are always welcome with open arms. If somebody offers any help, I take it,” the actor ends.