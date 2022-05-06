Chhavi Mittal pens appreciation post for husband Mohit Hussein post breast cancer surgery: 'What would I do without you'

Actor Chhavi Mittal on Friday shared a new post, days after her breast cancer surgery, revealing that she was 'lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy'. Taking to Instagram, Chhavi added that she needs to raise her right arm above her head and has started physiotherapy. The actor added that right now it's 'too painful'. She also shared a selfie with her husband, Mohit Hussein. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal works from her hospital bed post-breast cancer surgery, shares video: 'Takes my mind off things'. Watch)

In the picture, the couple smiled at the camera and hugged each other. While Chhavi opted for a red outfit, Mohit wore a blue T-shirt. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, "When the doctor told us after studying the histopathology report, that I have to be on cancer meds for the next 10 years starting today, and that one of the side effects is mood swings.. @mohithussein asked him.. ‘you mean even more??' Everybody laughed heartily…"

"That’s how well he knows me, and that’s how he can make light of things! I can’t love anyone as much as I love you, and no one can love me as much as you do! You never snap (OK rarely), you are patient with me, you are caring, you are undemanding, and you are so large-hearted! Like I tell you, what would I do without you!" she added.

The actor also added, "For everybody wanting to know the next steps. I was lucky enough to dodge chemotherapy but not as lucky with radiotherapy. That begins in the last week of May. I need to raise my right arm above my head for that and hence the physiotherapy starts today. It's too too painful right now, but I’ll get there soon!" She also added the hashtags--breast cancer update, breast cancer, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, cancer awareness, breast cancer awareness, Chhavi Mittal and being woman with Chhavi.

Reacting to the post, Pooja Gor commented, "Lot of strength to you." Nisha Rawal said, "More power to u girl." Vrajesh Hirjee wrote, "More power to you my friend." Chhavi replied to them with 'thank you' and red heart emojis.

On April 16, Chhavi revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor has been sharing updates about her health since then.

