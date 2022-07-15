Chhavi Mittal reacts to hate comments on her breast cancer announcement photos

Actor Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram and addressed people criticising her cancer announcement pictures on social media in a new post. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and underwent surgery for the same. Chhavi, who has been vocal about her treatment, said that her pictures have incited love and hate from people. (Also read: Chhavi Mittal shares how her son supported her during cancer battle)

Sharing two pictures clicked before and after her cancer treatment, Chhavi wrote in a post on Thursday, “Here are 2 pictures which I shared on social media. The first one is my breast cancer announcement post, while the second is documenting my post-cancer recovery and progress. In both pictures, I’m wearing the exact same clothes. In both pictures, my breasts are a tad bit visible. In fact, in the first one, I’ve taken my T-shirt off.”

“While the cancer announcement post may have more of my breasts on display, emotional as I was (am) about cancer, trying to fight the fear of what lay ahead.. whether I’ll ever be the same again, or will I lead a life of compromise… it incited a lot of love and applaud from netizens, with no mention (& rightly so) of the cleavage,” she continued to explain. Recalling her fight against cancer, she also said that she will continue to share her victory without being bothered.

Chhavi added that while her pictures made her look courageous to others, the next picture attracted negativity. "The second picture invited hate comments saying “Sab kuch share nahi karna chahiye (You should not share everything)”, “This is not dignified”, “Don’t know what she’s trying to be” etc…Let me tell you, dear women,… Firstly, this is double standards.”Chhavi is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half. She is also the creator of the web show, SIT.

