Chhavi Mittal calls out people's double standards as they object to her kissing pic with husband: ‘Rehne do bhai’

Actor Chhavi Mittal responded to social media users who recently expressed their displeasure after she shared a kissing picture with her husband Mohit Hussein. On the actor’s 42nd birthday, she dropped a bunch of pictures and one of them featured her exchanging a kiss with Mohit. Reacting to people who lauded her during cancer journey but judged her over a picture, Chhavi called out their double standards. Also read: Chhavi Mittal replies to troll who said she's trying to gain sympathy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a long post, Chhavi shared screenshots of mean comments about ‘exposing her body’ deliberately. Some also were upset with Chhavi and Mohit’s intimate picture. Shutting them down, she wrote, “I truly, really appreciate the polite tone you guys take while you put your thoughts across to me. But the ‘strong’ message I conveyed was of strength, resilience, fighting spirit and to live and let live. While the message resonated with you, the very fact that the image bothered you shows double standards. As for depression… I think you totally missed the caption.”

“And as for kissing my husband being a personal moment? I’ve been sharing that moment since the last 18 years of being with him. As for you deciding what a 'celebrity' should or shdn’t do.. rehne do bhai (Let it be!). The same people clapped when I talked about my breasts when one of them had cancer in them,” she added. Chhavi also made it clear that her cancer journey has changed her and called it way more personal than her kiss with her husband Mohit Hussein.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Lastly, for most people, the mere threat of ‘suspected’ cancer is mind-numbing to the extent of incessant crying and depression. But I have fought it with a smile on my face and the best positive attitude. So really.. when you see my breasts, KNOW that they’re warriors and are here to stay,” Chhavi signed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April. She is now cancer-free. She is popularly known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.