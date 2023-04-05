Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaqq Naaz to get engaged this month (Exclusive)

After a whirlwind of controversy, there’s some good news finally for actor Shafaqq Naaz and her family. We have exclusively learnt that Shafaqq is set to exchange rings this month end.

Sheezan Khan and Shafaqq Naaz

A reliable source close to the Chidiya Ghar actor confirms “its an arrange- turned- love marriage”: “Yes, she is getting engaged. They are currently deciding the date and the venue. Everything happened on such short notice. Everyone’s just very happy with it and hoping everything works out fine.” About her fiance who doesn’t “belong to the industry,” the source tells us, “His family is very wary of the media. So they don’t really wish to get limelight.”

Another reliable source, reveals that the two have been dating each other “for almost two-and-a-half years” and that the “guy is a businessman from Muscat (Oman)”.

When we contacted Ghum Hai Kissey Ke Pyaar Mein, actor, she said, “I don’t want to comment on it”. The actor went incognito after that.

Shafaqq’s sister is actor Falaq Naaz and brother Sheezan Khan who was recently embroiled on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The entire episode led to the family going through a media trial, however, they emerged out of it gracefully.