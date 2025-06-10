Chum Darang speaks out against hate towards Northeastern states after Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

Actor Chum Darang is standing strong in support of the Northeastern states amidst the hate and negativity surrounding the states following the Raja Raghuvanshi's murder in Meghalaya. She feels it is unjust to generalise and blame an entire state for a crime. Also read: Meghalaya tourism gets clean chit, travel agents breathe sigh of relief Chum Darang has always been vocal about how the country needs to be more inclusive.

Chum Darang raises her voice

The chatter around the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya raised concerns for tourism in the state, with several travel agencies facing cancellations. Now, Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum has reacted to the whole stir and defended the Northeast region of India.

Taking to her Instagram story, Chum wrote, "This Raja Raghuvanshi case had me shook beyond words. I am sure everyone was worried for the 'wife' after the news of Raja being found. But never did I think she would be behind all this. Breaks my heart."

She added, “Also, I saw a lot of people were blaming the locals, the state, the region, to find out what? I am not saying NE states mein crime hota nehi hai, but sidha logon pe ungli uthana acchi baat nehi hai ((I am not saying the northeast states are crime free, but it is wrong to point fingers at the people). My condolences."

Her Insta Story.

What do we know about Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case

Recently, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was on his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, was found dead days after he and his wife Sonam went missing. According to the Meghalaya Police, it was Raja’s wife, Sonam, who orchestrated the murder and allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to do so.

A total of five arrests have been made in the case, so far – Sonam Raghuvanshi and four men, including Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi. While Sonam was arrested from a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Monday, three out of the four men were arrested from Madhya Pradesh, except Akash Rajput, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur.