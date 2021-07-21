City of Dreams season 2 trailer: Nagesh Kukunoor's Disney+ Hotstar thriller sees father, daughter fight for power

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama series City of Dreams is set to return with season 2, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30. The makers dropped a new trailer, which shows father and daughter fight over power.

The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad.

The trailer shows how Poornima (Priya) and Ameya (Atul) get into a head-on collision as they wrestle over power. The fight gets murky as we see back-stabbing, double-crossing and bloodshed in great detail. According to the makers, the latest season will showcase Poornima's fight against patriarchy as she "locks horns with her father, to gain control over the chief minister position".

Calling her character "inspiring and admirable", Priya said she was touched how her part appealed to the audience, especially women, who found her "empowering".

"In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, gritty and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else.

"I am proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world," Priya said in a statement.

Atul said the character of Ameya Rao Gaikwad is special to him and he is thrilled the audience will get to see more of him in the sophomore season.

The first season of the series followed the story of an assassination attempt on a powerful politician that triggered a fight between his rightful heirs—his son and his daughter.

Priya Bapat in City of Dreams Season 2.

"There’s an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds," the 55-year-old actor said.

"If the brother-sister battle for politics in season one was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in season two is going to be doubly intense," he added.

The show also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Nagesh, known for acclaimed films like Iqbal (2005) and Dor (2006), said he was overwhelmed with the response to City of Dreams and hoped to live up to the expectations with the latest season.

"As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It’s going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households," he said.

The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

(With PTI inputs)