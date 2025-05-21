Crew member wanders into frame in new The Last of Us episode, internet has a field day: 'GoT coffee cup all over again'

The Last of Us is one of the most talked-about shows on television right now. The HBO series is consistently breaking viewership records, and (spoiler alert) Pedro Pascal's character's death earlier this season catapulted it to the mainstream as well. Even as Pedro returned to the screen in the latest episode in flashbacks, what stole the show was a crew member who accidentally wandered into the frame and was left there, too, rather puzzlingly. (Also read: The Last of Us kills off major character in 'shocking, devastating' scene; reeling fans say: 'This will haunt forever') Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in The Last of Us.

The blooper in The Last of Us

The Last of Us S02E06 sees Ellie (Bella Ramsey) remembering her bond with Joel (Pedro Pascal) through a series of flashbacks about how they celebrated her birthdays over the five years between seasons 1 and 2. The episode sets up important context about Joel and Ellie's fallout and adds emotional heft to Ellie's loss on Joel's death.

One of the flashbacks in the post-apocalypse show's new episode sees Joel and Ellie out on patrol in the woods near their new residence - the Jackson settlement. The scene is a heartfelt one with the two talking about trust. However, the suspension of disbelief is lifted for a moment as the two ride off on their horses and the camera points to a crew member in the background, blurred but very much in the frame.

Fans react

On Tuesday, Instagram user @crossrodz.r shared the clip with the caption, "It’s the coffee cup on GOT all over again." The reference is to the infamous Starbucks coffee cup that made its way into a frame on Game of Thrones' final season a few years ago. Fans reacted to the clip with laughter. One wrote, "They'll probably try and edit it out as soon as they realise." Another added that the 'trespasser' looked like showrunner Craig Mazin. Many others agreed that 'It's giving Starbucks cup on GoT'.

All about The Last of Us

The Last of Us, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO, is based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog. Set 20 years in the future, it shows a world ravaged by a fungal epidemic that turns the infected into zombie-like creatures. The second season is currently streaming on JioHotstar with a new episode dropping every Sunday.