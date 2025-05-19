Pedro Pascal wants his Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson to start an OnlyFans: Is she game?

As you may have guessed right off the bat, Pedro Pascal suggesting Dakota Johnson to go the OnlyFans route, is 0 percent creepy and a 100 percent feminist. In a sit down chat with Elle, the 50 Shades alum opened up about the very candid suggestion made by her Materialists co-star Pedro, also elaborating how he had enough faith in her to just about "wiggle (her) toe" and still mint money. Pedro Pascal wants Dakota Johnson to have an OnlyFans

Giggling through the anecdote, Dakota shared, "Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans. And that I could just like wiggle my toe and make money. Should I do that? I'm not the right person to ask for advice.". Now while of course taking Pedro's suggestion seriously at the end of the day is entirely Dakota's decision, but something tells us she wouldn't be all that great a fit for the platform considering she allegedly knows so very little about it!

In response to a fan-asked question bringing up concerns over their boyfriend engaging with OnlyFans, Dakota said, "I don't know anything about that. I don't know. OnlyFans is the place where people go to watch people do weird things? Are OnlyFans models hot? Are they different to regular models?...I feel like I would look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if I knew how to do that. It sounds interesting. Sounds intriguing".

Speaking of Pedro and Dakota, the two, as per the former's recollection — and the latter's dismissal! — first met at the 2014 Golden Globes. Pedro recalls the night as being spent in him taking care of Dakota in tow with Sarah Paulson, something his co-star says she has no recollection of. As a matter of fact, Pedro and Dakota found each other once again in one of the ensuing Met Galas, but as per the actor, Dakota was not very nice to him. Either which way, their relationship seems to have evolved past these little bumps — we mean, Dakota isn't likely to forget the OnlyFans suggestion any time soon!

Materialists, starring Dakota and Pedro, as well as Chris Evans, is set for a release on June 13.