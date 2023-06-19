Cyrus Broacha reveals why he agreed to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2, talks about problems he will face inside house

TV anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has revealed the 'real reason' for being a part of the reality show. In a new interview, Cyrus also talked about the issues he will face inside the Bigg Boss house. (Also Read | Pooja Bhatt opens up about recovering from alcoholism at the age of 44, says people used to call her ‘alcoholic’) Cyrus Broacha spoke about being part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, Cyrus performed on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan songs at the show's premiere. On the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage, he performed the Lungi Dance song with Salman Khan. The actor also teased Cyrus and his family.

Cyrus on why he is a part of the show

Speaking with News18 in a recent interview, Cyrus Broacha said, “I owe money to the company I think. And this is one way to work out some kind of arrangement between us. And so some powerful figure picked up the phone and said, ‘Boss, ye karega thodi si setting humare side? And we’ll work out all this for you. But you have to go inside the house (Will you do something for our side?).’ Also, it’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps."

Cyrus on problems inside the Bigg Boss house

He also added, “My diet is a little worrisome for me and the air conditioner has to be at 16°C. I told them I can’t survive this heat. Also, to wash my clothes will be painful so I might as well be wearing the same clothes but it can be a deal-breaker for others. Also, there is nothing to do. So I need to find one person to talk to. Although, I do talk a lot with myself as you can tell from this answer. I do manage a little bit on my own but I do need a partner from time to time."

Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Salman Khan. The show started streaming on Jio Cinema on Saturday night. It airs from 9 pm on the JioCinema app. The celebrities participating in the season include Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Manisha Rani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Message from Salman before the launch

Last week, Salman interacted with the media and shared what he has in store for his fans with the upcoming season of the reality show. At the press meeting of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman said, "Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement."

Bigg Boss OTT

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. Three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

