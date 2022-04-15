Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Cyrus Sahukar to tie the knot with longtime GF Vaishali Malahara. Mini Mathur shares pictures from mehendi ceremony
tv

Cyrus Sahukar to tie the knot with longtime GF Vaishali Malahara. Mini Mathur shares pictures from mehendi ceremony

VJ Cyrus Sahukar is all set to get married to his girlfriend Vaishali Malahara. Several pictures from their mehendi ceremonies were shared by the couple's friends on social media.
A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 07:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

VJ-host and actor Cyrus Sahukar is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara. The couple will have a wedding in Alibaug with their close friends and families in attendance. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife actor Mini Mathur were spotted in the pictures from Cyrus and Vaishali's wedding festivities. Also Read: Karan Johar roasts himself as he shares his look from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: 'Dhal gayee jawaani'

Celebrities such as, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Samir Kochhar and Sahil Sangha are set to attend Cyrus and Vaishali's wedding. In one of the many photos shared by Mini on her Instagram Stories, the bride and groom are seen posing with actor Samir Kochhar.

Cyrus Sahukar, Vaishali Malahara pose with Samir Kochhar.
RELATED STORIES

In another picture shared by her, she, her husband Kabir, Cyrus and Vaishali were seen posing together for a selfie. Another friend of the couple, shared a photo from their mehendi ceremony. The couple laughed with their families and friends as they posed for the camera.

Mini Mathur shares pictures from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.
A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.

In another photo, shared by MD & CEO of Universal Music Devraj Sanyal, Cyrus is seen wearing an all black sherwani, while Vaishali is seen donning a shimmery lehenga. Holding a mic in his hand, Cyrus is seen singing for Vaishali in another picture. 

A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.
A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.

Cyrus and Vaishali have been dating for over six years now. In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Cyrus talked about their relationship for the first time. He said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!” At that time, he also said, “No wedding as of now but hopefully soon.”

Apart from being a part of several MTV show, Cyrus has also appeared in films such as Om Jai Jagadish, Rang De Basanti, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Kadak and many more. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
mini mathur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP