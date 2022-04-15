Cyrus Sahukar to tie the knot with longtime GF Vaishali Malahara. Mini Mathur shares pictures from mehendi ceremony

VJ-host and actor Cyrus Sahukar is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara. The couple will have a wedding in Alibaug with their close friends and families in attendance. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife actor Mini Mathur were spotted in the pictures from Cyrus and Vaishali's wedding festivities. Also Read: Karan Johar roasts himself as he shares his look from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: 'Dhal gayee jawaani'

Celebrities such as, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Samir Kochhar and Sahil Sangha are set to attend Cyrus and Vaishali's wedding. In one of the many photos shared by Mini on her Instagram Stories, the bride and groom are seen posing with actor Samir Kochhar.

Cyrus Sahukar, Vaishali Malahara pose with Samir Kochhar.

In another picture shared by her, she, her husband Kabir, Cyrus and Vaishali were seen posing together for a selfie. Another friend of the couple, shared a photo from their mehendi ceremony. The couple laughed with their families and friends as they posed for the camera.

Mini Mathur shares pictures from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.

A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.

In another photo, shared by MD & CEO of Universal Music Devraj Sanyal, Cyrus is seen wearing an all black sherwani, while Vaishali is seen donning a shimmery lehenga. Holding a mic in his hand, Cyrus is seen singing for Vaishali in another picture.

A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.

A picture from Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara's wedding festivities.

Cyrus and Vaishali have been dating for over six years now. In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Cyrus talked about their relationship for the first time. He said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!” At that time, he also said, “No wedding as of now but hopefully soon.”

Apart from being a part of several MTV show, Cyrus has also appeared in films such as Om Jai Jagadish, Rang De Basanti, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Kadak and many more.

