Karan Johar roasts himself as he shares his look from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: 'Dhal gayee jawaani'

Karan Johar calls Alia Bhatt his godchild and was like an emotional father as she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. He even penned a note for the couple in which he even called Ranbir his ‘son-in-law’. On Friday, the filmmaker shared several pictures of himself in his traditional pink outfit which he wore for the wedding as well as the yellow kurta he wore for the couple's mehendi ceremony. He also wrote a poem to go with them. Also read: Karisma Kapoor tied Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding knot with sisters Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni by her side

Karan wrote, "Shaadi Tayaar … dil me bahut saara pyaar … dhal gayee jawaani … but mid life crisis hai to pehen liya Manish Malhotra ki sheravani! Chand Jaisi Alia Raaja humare RK! Rab ne bana di jodi woh bhi saj dhaj ke (Wedding ready, a lot of love in my heart, the days of youth are gone but since I am in a mid-life crisis, so I chose to wear a sherwani by Manish Malhotra. Alia is like a moon and Ranbir is like a king, this union is made by god himself)."

Karan had earlier shared Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures on Instagram along with a note. Addressing Ranbir as his son-in-law, he wrote along with their wedding photo, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law …badhai ho (congratulations) and here’s to decades of khushiyaan (happiness).”

Alia and Ranbir got married at Ranbir's home in Badra, Vastu. It was a complete family affair with only close family members and friends from both sides joining the couple.

