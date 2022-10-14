Dalljeet Kaur reacts to ex-husband Shalin Bhanot's romance with Tina Datta, slams him for making 'mockery' of their past

Dalljeet Kaur has said she wishes nothing but happiness for her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot if he finds love with Tina Datta in the Bigg Boss house, but does not approve of him discussing their marriage on national television. In a recent episode of the reality TV show, Shalin confessed to Tina that he has feelings for her, and also discussed his marriage with Dalljeet. Also Read| Bigg Boss 16: Daljiet Kaur denies being ex-husband Shalin Bhanot's friend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Tina asked Shalin not to joke about having feelings for her, especially since she is an acquaintance of his ex-wife Dalljeet, he insisted that they have remained best of friends after their split. This came despite Dalljeet's serious allegations of domestic abuse and dowry against him.

Dalljeet, who had also participated in Bigg Boss in a previous season, had taken to Twitter to rubbish his claims while clarifying that she and Shalin are cordial but far from being best friends. Speaking about the incident in a recent interview, the actor said that she wants Shalin to stop making a mockery of their past.

She told Bombay Times, "More than being upset for calling me his best friend in the house, I didn't like what he told Tina Datta; that we broke up over a silly issue. I have also been in Bigg Boss (Season 13) and I stayed for 15 days inside the house, but not once did I discuss Shaleen or bring up the topic of our breakup or make a joke about it. He would never have got any calls when I was inside the house. I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dalljeet, who divorced Shalin in 2016 after six years of marriage, added that they have tried to keep things cordial since the split for the sake of their son Jaden and meet only once or twice in two months. She added, "I am in a good space now and I want to keep away from Dalljiet-Shalin controversies and I don't want my 8-year-old son to watch such things on national television. Whether he chooses to be with Tina or anyone else, I only wish him peace and happiness because he is the father of my child and I want nothing but positive vibes from him." She also said, "Shalin needs to understand that he can't go on national television and make a mockery of our past."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While every season of Bigg Boss features a couple or two falling into love, this season has three potential romances budding simultaneously. Apart from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, viewers have also been shipping for Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.