Bigg Boss 16: Daljiet Kaur denies being ex-husband Shalin Bhanot's friend, says 'leave me out of your fiction'

Dalljiet Kaur has responded to ex-husband Shalin Bhanot's statement that they remain close friends, even seven years after their divorce. Shalin was speaking to Tina Datta on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan hosts the reality show and makes a special appearance on Fridays and Saturdays. Dalljiet was also a contestant on the 13th season of the show in 2019. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam accuses Shalin Bhanot of hitting her)

Dalljiet and Shalin had an ugly separation and she had accused him of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home. They got married in 2009 and separated in 2015.

After he confessed his feelings for Tina Datta, she asked him about his first marriage on a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode. He denied when she asked if his marriage was an abusive one, and added that he is still best friends with his ex-wife. He did not name Dalljiet.

Dalljiet tweeted, "No I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories, please. And u r calling it funny? Really? Tina no hard feelings for you."

A glimpse of her tweets.

She has also been responding to fan accounts of Shalin. Replying to a tweet that asked her to be grateful to Shalin as he was the reason why she won Nach Baliye, Dalljiet wrote, “Yes he danced alone on four feet and won the couple competition!”

Another tweet from a fan account read as: “Madam then why you follow Shalin on Instagram? Why you hugged him in party? Video footage bhi hain dikhao kya? Jaha ek shalin aapko izzat dete dete thak nehi Raha in interviewes or yaha aap gandagi fela rahe ho! (Shalin is tirelessly respecting you through interviews and you are spreading this filth)? Please be nice.” Daljiet was quick to respond with, “U r a good PR I get it with your fan id. Its been more than 7 years since I divorced.u got 1 video of us coming out of a vaccination centre & COINCIDENCE of meeting in an event. For ur PR stunt spare me and my child. following on insta is counted as? No past? No history? Or moving on?”

