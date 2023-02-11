Dalljiet Kaur appeals fans to vote for ex-husband Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16: 'Itne mahine family se dur rehna...'

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur took to Instagram and shared a video for ex-husband Shalin Bhanot. Through her clip, she extended support to Shalin so that he can become the winner of Bigg Boss 16. She appealed fans to vote for him. Shalin is one of the top contestants along with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will held on February 12. Dalljiet applauded Shalin for doing a ‘great’ job inside the house and extended luck for the finale. (Also read: Shalin Bhanot gets support from ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur after he broke down on Bigg Boss: 'Play with your heart')

Taking to Instagram Stories, Dalljiet posed a clip of herself. She was seen saying, “Bigg Boss 16 ka finale hai (It is the finale of Bigg Boss 16) and I think it's the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and aap paancho ne bohot mehnat ki hai (you all have worked really hard) and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best aap paancho ko (to all the five), may the best one win.”

Dalljiet Kaur appeals fans to vote for ex-husband Shalin Bhanot via Instagram Stories.

She continued, and requested fans to vote for ex-husband, “Mai aaj vote appeal karna chahti hoon Shalin ke liye, I really hope that aap log usse vote kare, he has also done a great job, itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult (I would like to appeal fans to vote for Shalin, please vote for him, he has lived away from his family and comfort and surviving inside this house is challenging). So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, zarur vote karna (please vote for him), just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job.”

Dalljiet and Shalin had a bitter separation and she had accused him of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home. The two got married in 2009 and separated in 2015. They also have a son Jaydon who was born in 2014.

Dalljiet also participated as a contestant on the 13th season of Bigg Boss show in 2019. She rose to fame after playing the role of Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. She will marry her fiancé Nikhil Patel in March. The two plan to eventually move to the UK.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.