Shalin Bhanot gets support from ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur after he broke down on Bigg Boss: 'Play with your heart'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot broke down after receiving a heartwarming letter from his parents. Team Shalin took to Instagram and shared his video from the Bigg Boss. In the clip, he apologised to his parents for the things happening in the house. He said he would try his best to be a good person, son and a father too. His ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur extended support to him as he broke down after reading the letter from his home. (Also read: Tina Datta witnesses Shalin Bhanot say ‘Tina khaas pasand nhi thi’, confronts him about it as she makes a re-entry)

The team handling Shalin's Instagram account, shared the entire video of his and wrote, “We know the house feels overwhelming after spending so many days apart from family but today after reading these beautiful words, we surely can say Shalin must have felt confident and happy that he is achieving what he went in for...to make his parents proud! It's indeed an emotional moment and we know tonight he might feel heavy but Shalin believe us, you have got this!” Actor Kainaat Arora wrote, “My innocent child like heart #ShaleenBhanot..#biggboss16.”

Reacting to the clip, one of Shalin's fans wrote, “You are the best bro.” Another fan commented, “Stay strong my brother (red heart emoji).”Other fan wrote, “I know brother, you are the real winner of Bigg Boss (red heart emoji).” “You literally made me cry”, added another person.

Dalljiet shared Shalin's emotional post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.” Dalljiet also participated as a contestant on the 13th season of Bigg Boss show in 2019. She rose to fame after essaying the role of Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka.

Dalljiet Kaur writes heartfelt message for her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot via Instagram Stories.

Dalljiet and Shalin had an ugly separation. They got married in 2009 and separated in 2015. Shalin in a 2016 interview told Hindustan Times that despite their split, he would never badmouth Dalljiet in the press, as he would not want to disrespect the mother of his child and said, “After the divorce happened, I was really scared and didn’t step out of the house for first 17 days. And the first time I went out, I had gone to the gym because I wanted to work out and feel fresh and I had all eyes on me, as people form perceptions.”

Shalin is a popular contestant of Bigg Boss season 16.

