Dalljiet Kaur, fiance Nikhil Patel make first public appearance ahead of March wedding. See pic

Dalljiet Kaur and her fiance Nikhil Patel were spotted together by the paparazzi for the first time on Monday. The actor had recently introduced Nikhil on Instagram and revealed that they are set to tie the knot in March. Dalljiet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot before their separation in 2015. Also read: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur reveals her son called fiancé Nikhil Patel ‘papa’ in first meeting

On Monday, both Dalljiet and Nikhil were spotted twinning in black. While she was in a black top and grey denim skirt, Nikhil was in a black tee and yellow shorts. Dalljiet shared a post on Instagram Stories on Tuesday which pointed out that the two spent the weekend in Goa before Nikhil left for Kenya.

Nikhil Patel with Dalljiet Kaur at airport on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

On Tuesday, Dalljiet also shared a romantic picture from their pre-wedding photoshoot. She is seen in a black dress as she hugs Nikhil, who is in a black suit and kissing her on the cheek.

Dalljiet Kaur shared a new picture with Nikhil Patel on Tuesday.

Dalljiet had shared her wedding plans in an Instagram post during the weekend. Sharing a candid picture of her and Nikhil lying on a bed, she wrote, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written…"

Many of her industry friends had wished her on her second wedding in the comments section. Dalljiet has a song named Jaydon from her first marriage while Nikhil has a daughter Aariyana.

Talking about how her son has taken to her second wedding, Dalljiet told ETimes, "Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik (Nikhil Patel) for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own.”

Dalljiet shot to fame in 2006 as she played the lead in the TV show Kulvaddhu. She went on to marry her co-star Shalin Bhanot and the two had son Jaydon in 2014. They won dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2009. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON