I am living my honeymoon every day: Dalljiet Kaur on life in Kenya with husband and son

It’s been over two months since Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel and moved to Nairobi, Kenya, along with her nine-year-old son Jaydon (from her first marriage to Shalin Bhanot). And the actor is making the most of this new beginning.

Actor Dalljiet Kaur got married to Nikhil Patel in March and has now moved to Kenya, along with son, Jaydon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am living my honeymoon everyday; it's just not ending,” quips Kaur, adding, “Nairobi is actually a very beautiful place. People in India who aren’t aware, see Africa in a very stereotypical way. I myself was unaware about its beauty and culture. It reminds me of India because there is so much warmth here.”

In fact, the 40-year-old, who is a Sikh, feels it is home away from home because of the “Punjabi warmth” all around. “Since the time I’ve moved her, neighbourhood aunties would come up and ask if I need anything. I find that so cute. The communities are really nice and I’m enjoying myself. There are so many Punjabis here, and even Gujjus (Gujratis). This feels like little India only,” the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor tells us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing about how Jaydon is still adjusting to the new atmosphere and accepting the changes, Kaur says she’s glad that he’s getting exposed to this mixed culture at a young age.

“Living in Nairobi is actually good for Jaydon because he is studying with kids from around the world, which wouldn’t have been possible in India. He comes home and tells me, ‘Mumma, I met somebody from Mexico, California or Bangladesh. So, he's having very interesting experiences. It’s very good for kids to have this diverse exposure,” Kaur notes.

That being said, she admits that Jaydon does miss India, especially his friends who he grew up with. “We lived in the same society in India for almost 7-8 years, so he was very close to them. Now, whenever he misses them, I get him on a video call with his friends,”Kaur continues, “Though he has started making new friends in Nairobi, sometimes talking to them and understanding what they’re saying becomes an issue because of the accent. But, Jaydon is very communicative and a happy child and that helps. He keeps asking his friends many questions out of curiosity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the work front, Kaur wants to be selective in the work she takes up. “I’ve written some stories and currently, I’m pitching them to production house here. I hope to start shooting my first web show in Kenya very soon, as a director. That’s my focus now, I want to create and produce. As an actor, I want to take only a few projects that I actually feel like doing,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON