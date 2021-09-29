Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Dance+ 6: Neeraj Chopra tells Raghav Juyal what he calls his javelin, why he cut his hair. Watch

Dance+ 6: Clips from the new episode showed Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra answering frequently asked questions about himself. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra came as a guest on Dance+ 6.

Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra featured as a special guest in an episode of Dance+ 6. During one segment, host Raghav Juyal asked him to answer some oft-googled questions about himself.

The first question was, “Why did Neeraj Chopra cut his hair?” Neeraj, who used to have long hair until a few months ago, said that his hair got in the way when he was practising for the Tokyo Olympics. He added that he did not want to ruin his first-ever shot at an Olympic medal just for the sake of a hairstyle.

“Where does Neeraj Chopra keep his javelin?” was the second question. He said that he keeps his personal javelins with him, while the ones he trains with at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, are kept in a locked room.

Fans also wanted to know what Neeraj calls his javelin. He said that he simply refers to it as ‘bhala’, the Hindi word for javelin, but his coach has nicknamed it ‘Sweety’.

“How to match kundali (horoscope) with Neeraj Chopra?” was the next question. He blushed and said that he did not have any knowledge about horoscopes and found it strange. He also described his ideal woman. When Raghav jokingly asked if she should be like a javelin, he replied, “Nahi, nahi, nahi. Itni lambi ka kya karein, woh toh bohot lambi ho jayegi (No, no, what would I do with such a tall woman?).”

Neeraj said that his ideal woman would be another athlete, someone who is focused on her career. There should be mutual respect between them and she should respect family, he said.

Also see: Shakti Mohan asks blushing Neeraj Chopra to hold her hand on Dance+ 6, his reply leaves everyone in splits. Watch

The final question was, “What is Neeraj Chopra’s phone number real 2021?” He quipped, “Har saal number badalta hoon, iska matlab hai (Do they think I change my number every year?” He then revealed that when he embarked on a career in sports, his uncle gave him his own number, which he still uses. He added that he has not checked his messages in over a year because he would like to reply to every message but that is no longer possible.

