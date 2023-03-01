Debina Bonnerjee confirms being infected with Influenza B virus, says it's 'not easy' staying away from her babies

Debina Bonnerjee said that motherhood is ‘not easy’ at all as she has been forced to stay away from her babies after it was diagnosed that she has been infected with Influenza B virus. Debina, along with her two daughters – Liana and Divisha – and actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary recently celebrated Valentine's Day in Sri Lanka. It was their daughters' first international trip. (Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonerjee seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with daughters on his birthday)

On Tuesday, Debina shared a short clip of her newborn daughter lying down, with her face hidden. Along with it she wrote on Instagram Stories, "When mamma bear is still unwell, baby bear is busy watching parents." She also posted a picture of her diagnostic test results and wrote, "So, got Influenza B virus. Well, hang on mamma. Staying away from babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom: fever and cough."

An ETimes report quoted her spokesperson as saying, “I would like to say that she is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well. Debina is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger.”

Years after getting married in 2011, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022. They welcomed their second daughter, Divisha just eight months later in November 2022. Announcing her arrival, they had posted on social media, " “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Earlier this year, Debina and Gurmeet revealed Divisha's face to their fans and wrote in a social media post, “Hi World! That's my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes and blessings always...”

Last month, Debina and Gurmeet shared pictures from their first international vacation since they became parents in Sri Lanka. They also celebrated his birthday on February 22 with a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple. He wrote on Instagram, “My birthday started with Bappa's blessing Thank you everyone for all your warm and beautiful wishes Grateful to have you all.”

