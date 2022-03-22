Deepika Singh: I will never do a daily soap again; quit TV for the sake of my health

It has been a couple of years since actor Deepika Singh Goyal was seen as a regular face on TV. And that, she tells us, is because she decided to quit TV, as long working hours were taking a toll on her health.

“I am not working on TV, this I have ensured for the past two years. It is because of my health issues that I took a break from TV. Later, I found out that I was having lot of issues because of the lifestyle I had while working on TV. Now, I know that it is very difficult for me to manage such a long-term commitments,” says the actor, who was a part of Diya Aur Baati Hum for five years.

She took a break after 2016, then made a comeback in 2019 with Kavach... MahaShivratri, only to soon bid adieu to the medium for forever.

She adds, “I have decided that I will not do daily soaps. We pray ki show at least do saal tak chale so that we can make some profit. But that is a long time for me to invest at this age. Daily soap karte time toh yeh bhi nahi pata hota ke when will we get our next off.”

The decision was not an easy one, though. “I tried taking up another project to see if I can manage, but things didn’t work out. Workout is very important for my body type, I can’t control my weight by just dieting. During Kavach, I started noticing that I couldn’t concentrate on my health, or workout due to which I had to diet. Uss wajah se mera low BP rehne lag gaya, which took a toll on my health. Itna hogaya ke I thought I will quit acting altogether,” says Goyal, who is currently busy with OTT shows and short films.

She is thankful that despite leaving work on TV, social media brought in financial stability in her life.

“I am an independent woman, and bear my own expenses. And it is because of social media that I am able to do it. The profits are not as huge as when I was working on the small screen. But it is sufficient,” she says, while revealing that she was body shamed on social media after delivery.

“When I was bashed, I got a kick to work hard on my body. They used to say that mera career kharab ho gaya etc… But it motivated me to work hard, and now that bashing has turned into something positive,” wraps the actor, who is busy working on OTT shows as well as short films now.