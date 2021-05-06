Delnaaz Irani on Covid-19 second wave: It wasn’t complacency; even people who’re cautious are getting it

The second wave of the pandemic has brought about a chaos all over the country. And many blame it on the people getting lax when restrictions were eased and not following safety protocols. Actor Delnaaz Irani, however, feels that it not the case.

“I don’t think its because we became casual about the pandemic. How long were we going to be in the house? People had to work and go to their offices. Even in our industry, work had to resume. So, it wasn’t complacency as such. It was like koi chaara nahi tha but nikalna pada logon ko ghar se,” she says, adding, “But even people who are cautious are contracting the virus.”

In fact, Irani herself stepped out of her house for work around September last year. “I’ve gone on sets, been a part of a TV show and also did a web series (amid the pandemic). The many protocols were being followed there and people were getting tested. But kahin na kahin lapse ho hi jaata hai,” say the 48-year-old.

While the actor admits that the increasing number of active Covid-19 cases in her own building does get worrisome at times, she continues to follow all the precautions while staying at home.

“We’re taking our vitamins, steam, kaadha and hot water bath. I never stopped all that and have been taking them for a year now. We just need to be cautious about what we’re doing. But it seems like this isn’t in our hands anymore... this has gone beyond our control. It’s spreading like wildfire and it looks like it is not in anybody’s control,” she rues.

Amid all the tension and depressing news all around, Irani is still trying to stay positive and focus on her digital work.

“I worked on a concept and made me own Youtube show called Real Women Big Stories with Delnaaz Irani. I already have five episodes in season one and will start season 2 soon. There are no celebrities — just real people — all achievers, not becaharis. Every story is very inspiring and gives you a message,” she concludes.