Delnaaz Irani: We exchanged promise ring, marriage not on cards

Actor Delnaaz Irani’s 50th birthday turned out to be a start of a new chapter in her life, as her boyfriend and DJ Percy Karkaria proposed her. However, he didn’t ask her to marry him, but grow old with him. The actor confesses that they have picked a different path as a couple, and are happy to explore it together.

Right now, Irani is in a live-in relationship with him, and admits that marriage is not on the cards.

“The whole birthday month (September) was a bag full of surprises. I was in London with my family. Initially, Percy didn’t get the visa, but he convinced me to go. Just a week later, to my surprise, Percy landed in London, my whole family knew about it,” Irani tells us.

Opening up about the proposal, the actor shares, “After spending a week together, during one brunch afternoon, he asked me to make a reel together, which he usually doesn’t. When we were making a reel on Neelam and Govinda’s iconic song, Mina Se Na Sakhi Se, he went down on his knees and took out the ring. It was my beautiful diamond ring, and I was totally taken aback”.

She describes it as a “cute filmy scene”, saying, “He didn’t pop the conventional question. We have decided that marriage is not on the cards, so he asked me if I will get old with him, and end this journey with him”.

Here, she mentions that people often ask about her marriage plans, but she doesn’t ponder about it much. Irani asserts, “The plans are different, but you don’t know what is going to happen”.

So, what are the plans?

“Our families know what path we are going to be taking. I am a very superstitious person. There is not a single pandit that I have not gone to, or an astrologer or a tarot card reader, and everybody has told me that the way we are right now is just perfect…To be honest, that is holding me back,” she confesses.

In Percy, she has found her soulmate, and is happy to share her life with him, even without making it formal with a marriage certificate.

“This is more like a promise ring. It is a commitment for life. We have promised to each other that we will be with each other till the end of the road. And we are a married couple. It is just a matter of a signature,” says the actor, known for starring in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Akbar Birbal and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

However, she insists that “kabhi lagega toh we will sign the paper”. “Percy is somebody I want to spend my life with. But should I sign papers just to show to the people? For me, he is my life partner, and that matters the most,” she says while ending.

