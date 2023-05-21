Lights, camera, drama! Denise Richards dropping hints for a shocking Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return

Denise Richards, the charismatic Hollywood actress known for her memorable roles in films like Starship Troopers and Wild Things, is making a highly anticipated return to reality television. After a successful stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise is set to rejoin the franchise that helped elevate her popularity in the reality TV world.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards.

Introduced during the ninth season of RHOBH by her friend Lisa Rinna, Denise quickly became a fan favorite among viewers. Praised for her refreshingly unfiltered and candid behavior, she stood out amidst the drama-fueled dynamics of her co-stars. Media outlets like The New York Times and The Daily Beast applauded her genuine and warm persona, highlighting her natural approach to the show.

However, Denise's initial run on RHOBH was short-lived, spanning just two seasons. Rumors swirled about her sudden departure, with speculation suggesting she didn't want to be embroiled in the drama surrounding her alleged relationship with Brandi Glanville. Brandi claimed that she and Denise had an intimate relationship while Denise was married to her current husband, Aaron Phypers. Denise vehemently denied these allegations, and executive producer Andy Cohen expressed his understanding of her decision to step away from the show.

Now, in an unexpected twist, Denise is poised for a comeback. Co-star Garcelle Beauvais hinted at her return, suggesting that someone may be "booted" from the show to make way for Denise. Although the specifics remain a mystery, Denise confirmed that her reappearance on RHOBH was unplanned, catching Bravo's production team off guard during a show screening.

While her role on the upcoming thirteenth season remains undefined, Denise is excited to be back in the world of RHOBH. She expresses a desire to have fun with it and not get "sucked into" the drama that surrounded her last time. With her characteristic authenticity and carefree attitude, fans can expect Denise Richards to bring a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the show.

As Denise returns to Bravo's roster, viewers eagerly await her appearances, anticipating the unexpected twists, entertaining conversations, and memorable moments that only she can bring. Will she reignite old feuds, forge new alliances, or simply add her unique charm to the RHOBH mix? One thing's for sure: Denise Richards is ready to make a sensational splash back into the reality TV realm!

