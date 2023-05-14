Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives exit reports shock fans. Truth behind the dramatic departure revealed

In his tell-all book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, the host of Watch What Happens Live spilled the tea on Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Andy, Lisa quit the show after filming the season 12 reunion episode, sending a late-night text to announce her departure. However, she allegedly had a change of heart soon after. Andy expressed his belief that Lisa should take a break but ultimately return to the show. In his tell-all book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, the host of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen spilled the tea on Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Describing her relationship with the show as "toxic," Andy suggested that a break would benefit everyone involved. He revealed that there was a mutual agreement between Lisa and the show's producers that she would take a pause from her Housewives duties.

The revelation left fans of the show shocked and fueled discussions among Housewives enthusiasts. When Andy appeared on SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live radio show on May 11, co-hosts Mariah, Rachel, and Lauren Smith expressed their astonishment at Lisa's exit, describing it as "chaotic." They were particularly surprised by Lisa's immediate text after the reunion, announcing her departure and then retracting it.

Lauren voiced her amazement, saying, "I was mind-blown when she texted immediately that night after the reunion being like, 'I'm out.' But then, it was like, ‘Actually, no I'm not.' And then, it's like, ‘Well, now you're on pause.'"

Mariah chimed in, suggesting that Lisa must have had immediate regrets about quitting the show.

Amidst the buzz, everyone is eager to hear Lisa's side of the story. A representative for the Days of Our Lives actress clarified the situation to E! News on May 12. The representative stated that Lisa is not "on pause" for RHOBH, debunking Andy's claims.

According to the rep, there were no discussions about Lisa taking a break from the show, and her contract simply ended. Both parties mutually decided not to pursue a new contract. The rep emphasized that Lisa felt her time on the show had come to an end, and she has no regrets about her decision to move on.

As the debate surrounding Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives exit continues, fans are left wondering what the future holds for this iconic reality TV star.