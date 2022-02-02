Devoleena Bhattacharjee flaunts her huge ring as she gets engaged to boyfriend Vishal Singh after her surgery. See pics

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her boyfriend-actor Vishal Singh have announced their engagement. Taking to Instagram, Vishal shared several pictures, giving their fans a glimpse as he proposed to her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen wearing her engagement ring. She wore a multi-coloured outfit under her lumbar belt. Vishal sported a shirt and blue denims.

The duo was seen hugging each other as Devoleena flashed her ring and kissed it. In one of the pictures, Vishal went down on his knees as he gave her a bouquet and the ring.

Vishal seemingly popped the question at Devoleena's home. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "It’s official (ring and red heart emojis). Love you @devoleena." Reacting to the post, Devoleena commented, "Yayyyy (red heart emojis). Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu. (hug emojis)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishal also shared a picture of the duo on Instagram Stories as they lay on the couch. He added a heart emoji to it and tagged Devoleena.

Vishal also shared a picture of the duo on Instagram Stories.

Devoleena, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 15, recently underwent nerve decompression surgery at Mumbai' Nanavati Hospital. She suffered an injury during a task on the reality show which required her to stand on a pole for hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram, she shared a video and documented her time in the hospital, recovery and coming back home. A part of her post read, "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from a complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes surgery post Bigg Boss 15 injury, shares her journey: ‘My confidence was shattered’

She added, "Well that was the time when my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time, my willpower and my faith in God was my strength. And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges." She is best known for playing Gopi on the hit TV drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON