Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes surgery post Bigg Boss 15 injury, shares her journey: ‘My confidence was shattered’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared a glimpse of her recovery after she had to undergo an immediate surgery post her eviction from Bigg Boss 15. The actor had suffered an injury during the pole task for which she kept standing for almost 15 hours before falling.

She also penned a note with the video in which she is seen recovering at the hospital, walking around after the surgery and returning home to unite with her dog. The video had the song Dil Hai Chota Sa playing in the background.

Sharing her journey, Devoleena wrote, “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

“Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength,” she added in her note.

She also said, "And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties and challenges. I love you all. Thank You Maa for your blessings and prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers. And at last but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me, not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very very soon. And yes no matter what, ‘Dil hai Chota sa, Choti si Asha’. Ganpati Bappa Morya. #devoleena #positivity #warrior."

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee hugs a pole for 15-hours during task, loses game but wins hearts on Twitter

Devoleena and co-contestant Rashami Desai had performed very well during the pole task and refused to give up even after standing through the night. Bigg Boss 15 came to an end over the weekend with Tejasswi Prakash as the winner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON