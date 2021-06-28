Devoleena Bhattacharjee stuns fans with new belly dance video: 'Gopi bahu ye kya'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fans were impressed, and a little taken aback, by her new dance video. Devoleena, known for playing Gopi Bahu on the long-running soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, on Monday posted a video of herself belly dancing.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote in her caption, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this…"

The top comment read, "Gopi bahu ye kya (What's this Gopi bahu)?" Another person commented, "Do slowly otherwise your backbone pain will start again." A third person commented, "Amazing devo dii."

Devoleena appeared in Bigg Boss 13, but had to cut short her run because of a health issue. She later appeared as a proxy contestant on Bigg Boss 14, after Eijaz Khan was forced to walk out due to prior work commitments.

In a recent interview, Devoleena confirmed that marriage is on the cards for her, but that she is waiting for the pandemic situation to improve. She told Hindustan Times in an interview in February, “I’m planning to get married next year. Let’s see how things go. I don’t talk much about these things as I’m superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well."

She also said that she was hesitant about revealing her boyfriend's name to the press for fear of unwarranted attention. "I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn't belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps," she told a leading daily.