Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan 'adopted' her because she's genuine: 'I don't wear branded costumes'

Rakhi Sawant has said that she doesn't believe in jumping on the 'high society' bandwagon and that she would like to be accepted for who she is. Rakhi said that God and Salman Khan have both 'adopted' her, and that she 'can't change' herself.

In an interview, Rakhi Sawant said that she doesn't wear branded clothes because she believes in doing what makes her happy and comfortable.

Reacting to a fan's comment praising her about being 'genuine', Rakhi Sawant told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "How long can a person keep up appearances? How long can one sustain a lie? That's why I've never pretended to be someone I'm not. Accept me for who I am. Salman Khan adopted me, Bigg Boss adopted me, fans adopted me, God adopted me... For who I am."

She continued, "Guys, I can't change myself. People pretend to belong to high society, they follow each other blindly. If someone wears a certain kind of outfit, others will follow. I don't know why. Make your own style, whatever suits you. Don't follow heroines. I don't wear branded costumes, I do what feels right in my heart."

Rakhi shot back into the limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman. She finished as one of the finalists but chose to walk away after receiving a payout of ₹14 lakh. She said that she needed the money to pay for her mother's cancer treatment.

She has also thanked Salman and his brother Sohail Khan for first offering her the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss, and then for providing financial aid during her mother's treatment. "Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother," she told the paparazzi after her mother's surgery, and called Salman an 'angel' and a 'messiah'.