Dheeraj Dhoopar: I don’t think I have grown up

“I don’t feel I am in my thirties. I still think, work, behave and have inter-personal relationships like a boy. So I don’t think I grew up and became a popular actor on TV. I don’t think I have grown up (laughs). Sure, I have the business acumen to deal with people in the industry. I think somewhere in my head I am 24-25 years old ,” quips Dhoopar who turns 37. He celebrates every birthday with his family and friends but this year, he is travelling to Chandigarh to shoot a music video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a good professional year and health issues on the personal front, Dhoopar surmises that 2021 has been a good year for him. “This year has been great and I am excited that with each year, my success and growth has been phenomenal. I am thankful that God has given me such success and such popular shows to be a part of. I have got the opportunity to work with some of the biggest producers and directors in the industry who have helped me shape up into the actor and person I am today. Everyone taught me something. In fact, I was telling someone the other day that I have starred in shows that were number one on the rating charts for 10 years. After six years of Sasural Simar Ka, I got my current hit show, Kundali Bhagya within three months of it ending and my show has been a hit for five years and running. It is huge and I am proud of myself,” he remarks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Going forward, Dhoopar has plans to do films and even act on the digital platform but he knows what he wants. “I am meeting many people and discussing stuff but I don’t want to do anything that is not worth it. I want to do something great, be a part of a project that is memorable. If I switch over to films or OTT, it has to be a value adding script or production. Otherwise, I am happy doing TV in the future too,” he signs off.