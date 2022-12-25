Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora reveal face of their son for the first time: 'Meet Zayn', share his cute pic

Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcomed their first child together, a boy named Zayn, on August 10, 2022. For Christmas, the couple revealed their son's Zayn's face for the first time after his birth. They shared an adorable picture of Zayn dressed up as Santa Claus on the occasion of Christmas. This invited comments from their celebrity friends and fans on Zayn's first look. (Also read: Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora welcome their first child: 'All of God’s grace in one tiny face')

Dheeraj and Vinny shared their son's picture on Sunday. In the picture, Zayn dressed up as cute Santa Claus. He sat on white quilt with Christmas tree and a small Santa miniature in the background. He can be seen in resting position with a red pillow as he posed for the camera. He kept a big smile on his face.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vinny Arora Dhoopar wrote, “Meet Zayn (red heart emoji). Everything we ever wished for..(Christmas tree, star and evil eye amulet emojis).” She used ‘merry Christmas’ as the hashtag on the post. Actor Anjum Fakih commented, “The best Christmas surprise for all of us (three red heart emojis)” and actor Ridhi Dogra wrote, “@simplekaul I'm waiting for the picture now (laughing emoji).” Actor Adaa Khan commented, “(Three red heart and evil eye amulets)," while Shiny Doshi wrote, “What a cutie yaa (red heart and evil eye amulet).”

Reacting to the post, one of Vinny's fans wrote, “Very cute Zayn. God bless you..little santa. Merry Christmas to you all (folded hands emoji).” Another fan commented, “Aww so cute and he has Dheeraj's dimples (four red heart emojis)." Other fan wrote, “Aww he is tooo cute.” “God bless him with all the happiness of this world," wrote another one. Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Zayn and called him ‘cute.’

Dheeraj and Vinny welcomed Zayn in August this year and had written on Instagram, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.”

Vinny has appeared in several TV shows like Udaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Shubh Vivah, Kuchh Is Tara and Aathvaan Vachan. Dheeraj has starred in Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka, Sohaagi Sindoor among others. He was recently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. He can be currently seen in Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna.

