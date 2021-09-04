Digangana Suryavanshi : I am trying mentally to get over the pandemic now

The challenges of the pandemic continue to plague many even as work has begun in full swing in the entertainment industry. Digangana Suryavanshi feels that it is rather a good thing that things have opened up and work has resumed because like everyone else she too wants normalcy in her life.

“I am trying mentally to get over the pandemic now and I am just trying to believe that we will get back to normal,” she shares.

Suryavanshi known for her TV show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Hindi film FryDay (2018), Telugu film Hippi (2019) and the Tamil film Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, adds, “Tomorrow if I’ll think about the world I want to think about the normal world. Eventually, you know the small little world is surrounded by what we think and people we surround us. I am trying to be positive. I think everyone went through this. The pandemic restrained all of us from working and I realized how much more I respect my work and how badly I missed it now every single day I am grateful.”

Currently shooting for her untitled next with Sundeep Kishan in Ladakh, the 23-year-old says she is glad to have a jam-packed schedule in the coming few months.

“Lots of shooting fortunately and few films in Telugu and there some films in Hindi as well. And working on web series, too these things are keeping me busy luckily,” she continues, “I am excited about them all because I know what goes into all of them. I just hope that I’ll manage to pull off some entertaining roles and people would remember me by my role that would be a big deal.”

Other than work, Suryavanshi recently associated with a California-based organization in order to spread the word about adopting plant-based diet.

“I have been a vegetarian and I believe that a plant-based diet will keep you very healthy. So many things are happening around the world that is inhuman and anything I could do in my capacity from my side I’ll do it be it a small bunch of people,” she concludes.