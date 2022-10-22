Dipika Chikhlia touches Arun Govil's feet, calls herself his 'daasi' on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Watch video

Ramayan stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia are the special guests on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10’s Diwali special episode. In a new promo from the show, they are seen reviving their roles as Ram and Sita and taking a walk down the memory lane as they recited iconic dialogues from Ramanand Sagar's show. Also read: Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia will be seen once again on TV

The video starts with Dipika Chikhlia touching Arun Govil’s feet. They recreate their old chemistry on stage with iconic lines. Arun, as Ram, questions Dipika about touching his feet, to which she called him ‘parmeshwar (supreme god).' She also urged Ram to share his updesh with her and called herself his daasi.

Arun as Ram replies, “Mera pehla updesh yeh hai ki meri daasi ban kar nahi rehna. Meri aardhangini, mitra, sakha aur sathi ban kar mere sath jaye (My first request is that you shouldn’t be my slave. But, stay with me as my better half, a friend and a companion).” He went on to request her to guide him when needed. He also promised her, “Ram ke jeevan me kabhi koi dusri stree nahi ayegi (There will be only one woman in Ram’s life)” and told her how he decided the same after seeing her for the first time in pushpa vattika.

Judges of the show, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi are seen smiling as they listened to the iconic dialogues of the show. Reacting to the promo video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Superb..dil ko kuch sukoon sa mila Ramayan ka ye scene dekhkar bahut din ho gaye (Feels peaceful it has been quite sometime that I haven’t watched Ramayan)” “No special effects, no tam-jham.... Still felt the divine romance,” added another fan.

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia make an iconic pair in the history of TV shows. They appeared as Ram and Sita in Ramayan. Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the show aired on Doordarshanin 1987.

