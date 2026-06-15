Dipika Kakar shares health update after first immunotherapy session: ‘Experienced a lot of back pain…’

Actor Dipika Kakar, who recently began immunotherapy after doctors detected two new cysts during her ongoing liver cancer treatment, has shared a fresh health update with fans. In her latest vlog, Dipika revealed that she has been dealing with severe back pain and a mild fever following her first immunotherapy session.

Dipika shares health update

In 2025, Dipika Kakar revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the actor underwent tumour-removal surgery.

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In her latest YouTube vlog, Dipika shared a health update with fans, revealing that she underwent her first immunotherapy session during the first week of June. The actor opened up about her treatment journey and spoke about how she has been coping since beginning the therapy.

The actor also opened up about the difficult period her family has been navigating after Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was hospitalised in the last week of May following a brain haemorrhage.

Dipika said, “Last few days since papa was hospitalised have been very difficult because I also simultaneously had scans, and my immunotherapy started. As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now. When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumor markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer. We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it. When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumor markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer. We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it. When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shoaib also spoke about Dipika’s health in the vlog, revealing that her next immunotherapy is on July 2, and before that, she will have blood tests where the couple will find out how much the first session has worked.

More about Dipika

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In 2025, Dipika revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She also won Bigg Boss Season 12.

Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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