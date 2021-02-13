This Valentine's Day is all set to turn special for contestant Rahul Vaidya. The promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shows Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar entering the house and giving her reply to Rahul's proposal.

A leaked video from the episode has surfaced online. It shows Disha entering the house in a red ruffled sari, to meet Rahul, who is seen decked up in a red sherwani.

In the video, while Rahul looks surprised and elated to meet Disha, his co-contestants also cheer for the two as they greet each other from each side of the glass wall separating them. She says, "Isse accha din nahi ho sakta tha ki main yaha par aau (There couldn't have been a better day for me to come here). Rahul gets down on one knee and proposes to her, "Disha, will you marry me?" Disha lifts up a banner which has 'Yes, I will marry you' written on it. She also says it loud and clear, "Yes, I will marry you. I love you a lot." The two go on to share a kiss with the glass wall dividing them.

Earlier, Rahul's mom had confirmed that Disha visited them at their residence after the singer proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. She said they are in talk with Disha's parents regarding the details of their wedding.

His sister Shruti Vaidya knows Disha very well and had also told Times of India in an interview, "She fits very well in our family. We all are very chilled out people, shaant swabhaav ke (very calm-natured) and we like giving each other space. We believe in genuineness and Disha is very genuine. Whenever I have met Disha in the past also I have always found her very real. I feel it is the most important thing in any human being. There are many other good things about her like she is a very good-looking girl, she's an actress. But the most important things that I look in a person especially who will be a part of Rahul's life is genuineness and Disha is that."