Disha Parmar laughs off pregnancy rumours, says ‘never wearing an oversized shirt again’

Disha Parmar has expressed surprise at the pregnancy rumours that have been swirling around since she stepped out in an oversized shirt for a date with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in July last year, were recently photographed in Juhu as they came out of a restaurant following their dinner date. For the outing, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor was dressed in an oversized bright orange shirt that she paired with skinny blue jeans and black sandals. Her hair was pulled back in a bun and she had completed her look with subtle makeup.

After the pictures emerged on the internet, fans started speculating about Disha being pregnant with her first child. "She is glowing. Is she pregnant," read a comment on an Instagram video while another wrote, "Baby Dishul coming soon?"

The actor later took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to deny the rumours and said she will not be making the same fashion choice again. "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again!" she wrote, adding crying and laughing emojis. She also clarified, "Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant."

Disha Parmar's Instagram Story

Disha's clarification comes just days after she and Rahul discussed their plans of starting a family. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the duo were asked if they are planning to start a family and welcome a baby, when Rahul said he is very eager for it to happen. "I to want it tomorrow. Mai to pehle din se bol raha hu (I have been saying it since the first day)," the singer said. The 34-year-old further joked, "and I have been working hard also," before adding that “you have to wait for some things,” he said.

To this, Disha pointed out that it's only been seven to eight months since their wedding and waiting a bit longer would the right thing to do. Rahul then clarified, "But on a serious note, it is her call. Whenever she is okay and ready. I think it’s a big challenge for a woman because her life completely changes, right? So I would want to give her complete freedom and the right to choose when she wants it."

