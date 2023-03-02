Divya Agarwal reacts angrily to Varun Sood's infidelity remark, calls their break-up 'bitter': Toughest phase of my life

Actor Divya Agarwal reacted angrily days after her ex-boyfriend, actor Varun Sood responded to a question on whether he cheated on her. In a new interview, Divya asked why he had to 'respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show'. She also reacted to being called a 'gold digger'. Divya also spoke about Varun's sister Akshita’s allegations about not returning their ancestral jewellery. (Also Read | Divya Agarwal returns ex-bf Varun Sood's 'khandani' jewellery, slams trolls in new tweet)

Recently, during a chat session on Twitter to promote his show, Varun was asked if he was unfaithful to Divya. He responded by saying, 'I didn’t, bro'. Later, Akshita claimed that Divya had not returned their family jewellery.

In an interview with Times of India, Divya said, “I don’t understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our break-up, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now."

Reacting to Varun’s sister Akshita’s allegations, Divya added, “They have been asking my manager about the gifts since many days. During our three-year courtship, there were many gifts and cards exchanged, one does not keep a count of all that. Now, even after I returned the jewellery, the phone calls to my manager haven’t stopped! I am tired of arguing over Twitter. From losing a parent to a bitter break-up, this has been the toughest phase of my life. There was a reason I decided to break up. Why are people asking about things like infidelity now?”

Divya also responded to being called ‘a gold digger’. The actor said that she has won reality shows and been part of three web shows. Calling herself an ‘independent girl', Divya said that had she been a gold digger, she wouldn't have ‘worked hard and built a career'. She added that she would have ‘found a rich guy and settled down'. Divya also asked if a woman can't ‘want a partner who is also settled in his career'.

Divya and Varun appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. They started dating each other but announced break-up last year. They informed the fans by sharing the news in their respective Instagram Stories. A few months later, in December, Divya got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

