Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya blessed with twin baby boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!’

Television’s beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life as they welcomed twin baby boys. Sending fans into an emotional frenzy, the couple shared a dreamy announcement post on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twins

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announce the arrival of twin boys.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a photo of two babies sitting together in a blue outfit. The text on the post read, "We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Along with the adorable picture, Vivek penned a heartfelt note revealing that the boys are finally here and that life already feels “more beautiful than we ever imagined.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. 💙💙Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! 👶👶Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. 💙💙Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! 👶👶Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Their industry peers showered love on the couple and celebrated the joyous news. Akanksha Puri commented, “Oh my God ❤️ Super duper happy for you.” Maahi Vij and Parampara Tandon also congratulated the new parents. Fans, too, could not stop gushing over the announcement. One fan commented, “Congratulations, lovely couple. Double celebration for twin boys.” Another wrote, “So, so, so full of happinesssss.” One comment read, “I can’t stop crying, congratulations to the new parents.” Another fan wrote, “God bless the babies and the family.” About Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their industry peers showered love on the couple and celebrated the joyous news. Akanksha Puri commented, “Oh my God ❤️ Super duper happy for you.” Maahi Vij and Parampara Tandon also congratulated the new parents. Fans, too, could not stop gushing over the announcement. One fan commented, “Congratulations, lovely couple. Double celebration for twin boys.” Another wrote, “So, so, so full of happinesssss.” One comment read, “I can’t stop crying, congratulations to the new parents.” Another fan wrote, “God bless the babies and the family.” About Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vivek and Divyanka first met on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and the couple tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal. Over the years, their chemistry has won hearts, helping them build a loyal fan following. They also participated in Nach Baliye and emerged as the winners of the show.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Divyanka announced her pregnancy in March this year by sharing pictures flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. Speaking about the pregnancy, Divyanka told Vickey Lalwani, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Divyanka and Vivek recently also launched their own YouTube channel, where they share glimpses of their daily lives as well as moments from Divyanka’s pregnancy journey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON