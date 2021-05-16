Divyanka Tripathi on celeb social media flak: It’s not easy to leave our home for work

Working in current times is surely stressful and while most are working from home, that isn’t possible for actors, who have to travel for work. But some celebrities are getting flak for posting happy and fun photos while showcasing their travel diaries on social media.

Addressing the issue, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says, “As actors, we believe the show must go on, and our work demands us to travel at times. Right now, when the world is hit by a pandemic which has affected us all in various ways and when every second day, one wakes up to loss of someone being infected by Covid-19, for us actors to decide to leave our homes and families is not easy.”

The actor is currently shooting for a reality show abroad with other celebs and assures her fans that they are under strict government protocols. “We do not have access to any privileges, we sanitise and take great efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe. We shoot in masks which is most uncomfortable but we go through this to make sure everyone is safe. Like the saying is, the show must go on and we are here to provide some entertainment to our viewers. In our own little way, we want to bring smiles on their faces. Not everything is all glitz and glamour and if a couple of pictures have smiling faces, it’s just for the shot and in the moment. Then we are either back to the grind or back to quarantine.”

With so much sadness and chaos around, she urges people to stay positive and try to bring a smile on other people’s faces. Dahiya, who lost two of her relatives, says the second wave was bound to happen as India has a huge population. “To reach herd immunity, 80 percent of people will have to go through this. Earlier, people felt Covid was not real but the second wave has scared everyone. Getting vaccinated is the way to protect ourselves. But I also feel, that health workers aren’t giving all necessary information regarding vaccines. They should inform people to rest before and after the inoculation. Many people get fever or have symptoms of Covid, so those need to be addressed and right information is the needed to help us deal with the pandemic in a better manner.

