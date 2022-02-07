Divyanka Tripathi reacts to Twitter user accusing her of 'copying' lines for Lata Mangeshkar's condolence post

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has responded to a user on Twitter, who accused her of copying her condolence post for singer Lata Mangeshkar. The singer died on Sunday morning following Covid-19 related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Lata was admitted over 28 days ago and died at the age of 92.

After the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Divyanka Tripathi on Sunday shared a picture of the singer on Twitter. She had captioned the post, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji."

Reacting to her post, a Twitter user wrote, "From where you copied these lines." Divyanka replied on Monday, "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai (My compliment lies in your contempt)!"

Lata was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Several celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Vaidya among others paid tribute to the singer.

Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital spoke about the late singer. News agency ANI quoted him as saying, "Whenever Lata ji's health deteriorated, I would have treated her, but this time her condition was deteriorating day by day. Though we continued our efforts eventually we could not save her...I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. Since the past few years, her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet much with anyone."

Lata began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, she recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Aayega Aaanewala, Lag Ja Gale among others are some of her most famous songs.

