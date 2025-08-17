Drake Bell takes final legal steps to finalize divorce from Janet Von Schmeling; opens up about co-parenting

Drake Bell is taking the final steps to officially close the door on his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling. According to public court records, the Drake & Josh actor has filed new documents in Seminole County, Florida, as part of his ongoing divorce proceedings, following Von Schmeling’s own divorce petition that was submitted in 2023, in Los Angeles County. At that time, Janet had stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage. Drake Bell is finalizing his divorce with Janet Von Schmeling, while co-parenting their 4-year-old son Jeremy.(x/@susanitebis)

Bell’s manager confirms the couple's divorce is about to conclude

In a statement to PEOPLE Magazine, Bell’s manager, Juan Jose Rovirosa, confirmed that the recent filing was “simply concluding the legal process” that started with Von Schmeling’s initial petition. Rovirosa also stated that both parties are focusing on the well-being of their 4-year-old son, Jeremy, and remain committed to treating each other with love and respect. “Their priority remains the safety and well-being of their son, and they are doing so from a place of love and respect.” He also added that Bell and Von Schmeling are “closing a beautiful chapter of their lives.”

Drake Bell on co-parenting son with Von Schmeling

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling tied the knot in 2018, after dating for 5 years; however, the marriage wasn’t made public until 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son with love and dignity, focusing on the child’s welfare and stability.

The Nickelodeon alum recently got candid about fatherhood when he was featured as a special guest on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby, explaining that he and his ex-wife have a pact to always present a united front for their son, choosing to keep aside personal sentiments.

“So I don't care if I'm angry at my ex-wife or at his mom, which is very rare, actually never, or if we have a disagreement about something or if there's anything — all my son knows [...] is that me and his mom love each other, we're not together but we love each other and we respect each other and we love him unconditionally and whenever he's with me, ‘His mama loves him, mama's amazing,’” Bell said on the podcast. He also added that he is always all praise for Von Schmeling in front of their son, never letting their disagreements reach the child.