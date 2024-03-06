Drake & Josh's Drake Bell shares dialogue coach Brian Peck sexually abused him when he was 15

Drake Bell, best known for the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, will share the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of dialogue coach Brian Peck. Business Insider reported that Drake will talk about how Brian abused him when he was 15 years old. Taking to its YouTube channel, Investigation Discovery, shared a clip from its series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. It said that this is the first time Drake will be sharing his story publicly. (Also Read | Justin Bieber crashes Drake Bell's album release party) Drake Bell was part of several shows.

Drake will talk about Brian for first time

Brian was a dialogue coach who worked on Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show. Drake starred on The Amanda Show from 1999-2002 before he had his own Nickelodeon series, Drake & Josh, which aired in 2004. Drake & Josh was created by Dan Schneider. For over twenty years, Drake has remained anonymous as the minor in that case.

Brian was arrested, sent to prison

In August 2003, Brian was arrested on 11 charges related to allegations that he had sexually abused a child. The next year in May, he pleaded no contest to performing lewd acts. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

Dan Schneider was also criticised

As per the report, in 2022, former child actors and crew members said that Dan Schneider created an uncomfortable environment on set. Dan parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018. In 2022, Nickelodeon's former president of content and production, Russell Hicks, told Business Insider that all Dan's work was "carefully scrutinized and approved".

About Drake & Josh

It is a teen sitcom created by Dan for the Nickelodeon network. The series follows two teenage stepbrothers, Drake Parker (Drake Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck) as they live together despite opposite personalities. The series also stars Nancy Sullivan, Jonathan Goldstein, and Miranda Cosgrove. The series aired from 2004 to 2007, totalling 56 episodes and four seasons.

About Quiet on Set episode featuring Drake

The Quiet on Set episode will air on March 17 and 18. Produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Nonfiction, Quiet on Set delves deep in the toxic underpinnings of iconic kids' television shows created by Dan Schneider in the '90s and early 2000s, as per the report. The docuseries is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz. The show features interviews with former child stars and crew members from the shows. Most of them are speaking publicly for the first time.

